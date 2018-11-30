Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 37,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $107.49 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/honkamp-krueger-financial-services-inc-increases-position-in-ishares-nasdaq-biotechnology-etf-ibb.html.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.