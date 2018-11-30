Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,189,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761,728 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $68,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 76,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 19.5% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 50,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 23.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

TWNK stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Hostess Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.28.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Hostess Brands had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer coffee cakes, cinnamon rolls, honey buns, brownies, bread and buns, jumbo muffins, and eclairs under the Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, HoHos, Donettes, Dolly Madison, and Superior on Main brands.

