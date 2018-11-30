Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HMHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $13.00 price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $536.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Lynch, Jr. purchased 112,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $1,000,285.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,818.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mckernan, Jr. purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,696.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,295.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Stone Run Capital LLC purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

