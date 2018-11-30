HP (HPQ) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.12-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. HP also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.12-2.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.84. 2,809,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. HP has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. HP had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

In other news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,142,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,112,178.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,479 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/hp-hpq-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.