Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.38% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,514,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,379,000 after purchasing an additional 218,752 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,124,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,363,000 after purchasing an additional 184,081 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134,291 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 86,781 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $124.42 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.94 and a 1-year high of $137.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

