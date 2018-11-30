Hshare Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.23 Million (HSR)

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Hshare coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, TOPBTC, Kucoin and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Hshare has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Hshare has a market cap of $98.46 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013924 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00081047 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000490 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Hshare

Hshare (HSR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. Hshare’s official website is h.cash. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hshare

Hshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allcoin, Kucoin, Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Binance, TOPBTC, EXX, OKEx, ZB.COM, Coinnest and ACX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

