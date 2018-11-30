Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) Position Cut by Axiom International Investors LLC DE

Axiom International Investors LLC DE cut its position in shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $35,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Huazhu Group by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,351,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,569,000 after acquiring an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 133.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 86,530 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $508,435,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Huazhu Group by 128.5% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTHT. ValuEngine cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.75. Huazhu Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $402.97 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/huazhu-group-ltd-htht-position-cut-by-axiom-international-investors-llc-de.html.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.