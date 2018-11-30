HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Holdings Increased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.05% of HubSpot worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in HubSpot by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $3,388,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $3,725,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,334 shares in the company, valued at $105,250,829.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,005 shares of company stock worth $16,828,519 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $134.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $162.20.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.65 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

