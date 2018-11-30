Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HPP. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

HPP stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.92 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 2.93%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 20,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $665,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,378.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,957 shares of company stock worth $405,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,521,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,889,000 after purchasing an additional 255,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,686,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 402,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,409 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,582,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,776,000 after purchasing an additional 535,816 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is areal estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Media & Entertainment Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

