Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $624,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $70,034.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,235.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5,991.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 79.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,610,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,034,785. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

