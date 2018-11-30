Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $201.56

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $201.56 and last traded at $202.24, with a volume of 36116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.87.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.31.
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.13.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 43.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $69,874.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HII)
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
