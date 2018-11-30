Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $201.56

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $201.56 and last traded at $202.24, with a volume of 36116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.87.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.31.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 43.71%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $69,874.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/huntington-ingalls-industries-hii-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-201-56.html.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.