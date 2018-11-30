Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Holdings Lifted by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $21,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,930,000 after purchasing an additional 200,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,578,000 after acquiring an additional 64,786 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 617,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,232,000 after acquiring an additional 150,552 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 589,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,012,000 after acquiring an additional 118,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $246.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.31.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $214.85 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $201.56 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

