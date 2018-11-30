Hurify Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,382.00 (HUR)

Hurify (CURRENCY:HUR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Hurify has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Hurify has a total market capitalization of $225,097.00 and $2,382.00 worth of Hurify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hurify token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Tidex and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hurify Token Profile

Hurify was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Hurify’s total supply is 273,225,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,467,466 tokens. Hurify’s official message board is medium.com/@Hurify. Hurify’s official Twitter account is @Hurify_hur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hurify’s official website is hurify.co.

Hurify Token Trading

Hurify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hurify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hurify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hurify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

