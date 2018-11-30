HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.95 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 1st quarter worth about $1,009,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,651,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 121,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

