IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Research analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Aegis upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $186.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.25.

IAC opened at $180.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $118.83 and a 1-year high of $223.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.46. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $398,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

