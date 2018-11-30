Iamgold Corp (IAG) Receives $6.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Iamgold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price target on Iamgold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of IAG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,152. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of -0.19. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 723.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,045,048 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 69.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,959,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,020 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Iamgold by 4.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,001,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $371,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,271 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Iamgold by 66.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,392,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Iamgold by 31.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,639,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,999 shares in the last quarter. 57.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

