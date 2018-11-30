Iberdrola (IBE) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBE has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas set a €7.20 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Societe Generale set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.20 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €7.18 ($8.35).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

