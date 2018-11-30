IBERIABANK (IBKC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ: IBKC) in the last few weeks:

11/28/2018 – IBERIABANK was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

11/26/2018 – IBERIABANK was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2018 – IBERIABANK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

11/17/2018 – IBERIABANK was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

11/16/2018 – IBERIABANK was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $82.00.

11/15/2018 – IBERIABANK was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2018 – IBERIABANK was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – IBERIABANK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

11/1/2018 – IBERIABANK was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2018 – IBERIABANK was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IBERIABANK Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. “

10/24/2018 – IBERIABANK was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/19/2018 – IBERIABANK was given a new $91.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – IBERIABANK was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of IBKC opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IBERIABANK Corp has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $87.55.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the second quarter worth about $117,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 85.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in IBERIABANK by 127.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

