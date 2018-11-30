ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBN. HSBC cut ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

IBN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,553,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.40. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. SP Asset Management bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 3,995.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 12,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Meristem LLP raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem LLP now owns 15,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

