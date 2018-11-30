IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Director Rebecca M. Henderson Sells 3,504 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,504 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $682,999.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,002. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.74 and a fifty-two week high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 994.76% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 203.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 103.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

