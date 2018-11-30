iExec RLC Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00005566 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Liqui, Gate.io and Upbit. iExec RLC has a market cap of $17.84 million and approximately $525,519.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.02360803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00126597 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00191959 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.41 or 0.08977125 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Ethfinex, Binance, Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

