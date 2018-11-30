Illumina (ILMN) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) has trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Illumina earned a coverage optimism score of 2.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the life sciences company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Illumina’s ranking:

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina stock opened at $337.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina has a 52-week low of $207.51 and a 52-week high of $372.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. Illumina had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.94.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.07, for a total value of $3,470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,805 shares in the company, valued at $28,044,991.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total value of $386,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,606.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,408 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,422. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/illumina-ilmn-earning-favorable-media-coverage-report-finds.html.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.