Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Position Cut by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,272 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Illumina worth $37,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 31.1% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,546 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,429,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $524,609,000 after purchasing an additional 102,639 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 216.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,478 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $8,442,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.94.

Illumina stock opened at $337.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $207.51 and a one year high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $197,540.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,257 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,112.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total transaction of $386,410.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,606.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,408 shares of company stock valued at $22,258,422 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/illumina-inc-ilmn-position-cut-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.