Imperial Capital Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alaska Air Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 29th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.47. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

ALK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie set a $64.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Shares of ALK opened at $72.94 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,703.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $200,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,380.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 113.0% in the third quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

