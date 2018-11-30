Imperial Oil (IMO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Oil’s integrated business model provides it with high level of stability, reducing the risk profile of the company. Especially, with the widening crude oil price differentials in Canada impacting upstream revenues, IMO’s downstream and chemical segments have acted as a booster. Ramp-up activities in the company’s upstream and downstream assets is expected to further augment its income and revenues. Balance sheet strength and investor-friendly moves are other positives in the IMO story. However, lack of takeaway capacity along with high breakeven costs associated with oil sands operations limit its margins. Prolonged delays in the company’s major oil sands project Aspen is also a cause of concern. The interplay of these factors account for our cautious stance on IMO.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an average rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. GMP Securities raised Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.75.

IMO stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.88. 31,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,760. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 907,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,171,000 after buying an additional 72,469 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 69.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,372,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,605,000 after buying an additional 561,400 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 939,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,234,000 after buying an additional 61,760 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 14.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 154,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period.

Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

