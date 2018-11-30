Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,609,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 952,074 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,392,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 454,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 72,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,672,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after acquiring an additional 66,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GG shares. ValuEngine cut Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.79 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $13.00 price target on Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE GG opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. Goldcorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.55.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.46 million. Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

