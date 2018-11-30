Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $211,000 Position in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,698,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,181,285,000 after purchasing an additional 642,229 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,456,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,316,338,000 after purchasing an additional 110,924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,055,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,866,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,677,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,944,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on S&P Global from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $41,289.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $180.35 on Friday. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $162.25 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

