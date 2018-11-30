Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.22

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 11800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.60.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 1,469,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,013,661.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 91,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,630,634 shares of company stock worth $4,960,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 462,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50,068 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 133,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 372,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

