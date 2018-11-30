Infosys Ltd (INFY) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 104.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,886 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 90.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,232,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,336,000 after buying an additional 19,614,497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 97.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,033,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,353,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,387 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 203.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,499,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Asset Managers LLP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 19.3% during the third quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 11,462,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,986 shares during the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Infosys stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 24.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

