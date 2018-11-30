Innodata (INOD) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Nauman Sabeeh Toor purchased 248,926 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $350,985.66. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $634,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 836,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,401. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innodata stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.01% of Innodata worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc, a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.