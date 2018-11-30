INO COIN (INO) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.59 Million

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00005753 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00025020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.02237577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00126971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00191039 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.32 or 0.08670057 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu.

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

