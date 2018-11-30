Insider Buying: Amerigo Resources LTD (ARG) Insider Buys 33,000 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources LTD (TSE:ARG) insider Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,020.00.

Nauman (Nick) Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 30th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 29,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,140.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 71,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,740.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 10,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,300.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 20,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,245.00.

On Friday, October 19th, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Nauman (Nick) Toor acquired 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,000.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 12,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,480.00.

On Friday, September 28th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 30,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 55,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,900.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Nauman (Nick) Toor bought 6,500 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,745.00.

Shares of TSE ARG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 56,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,783. Amerigo Resources LTD has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.47.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd.

