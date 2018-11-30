Insider Buying: Amyris Inc (AMRS) CFO Purchases $100,510.00 in Stock

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) CFO Kathleen Valiasek purchased 23,000 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Amyris stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Amyris Inc has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $341.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amyris Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 97.2% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,575,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,277,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 562,877 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Amyris during the third quarter valued at $7,828,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris during the third quarter valued at $5,876,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Amyris by 56.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 643,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 231,145 shares in the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market.

