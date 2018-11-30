Insider Buying: AP Eagers Ltd (APE) Insider Buys 7,179 Shares of Stock

AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:APE) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 7,179 shares of AP Eagers stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.91 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,621.25 ($35,192.37).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,137 shares of AP Eagers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.99 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,898.18 ($50,282.40).

On Friday, November 16th, Nicholas Politis purchased 7,500 shares of AP Eagers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.01 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,545.00 ($37,265.96).

On Monday, November 19th, Nicholas Politis purchased 4,763 shares of AP Eagers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$6.99 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,298.13 ($23,615.70).

On Wednesday, November 14th, Nicholas Politis purchased 5,000 shares of AP Eagers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.01 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,025.00 ($24,840.43).

On Wednesday, November 7th, Nicholas Politis purchased 2,624 shares of AP Eagers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.03 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,454.59 ($13,088.36).

On Monday, October 22nd, Nicholas Politis purchased 9,801 shares of AP Eagers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.79 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,320.39 ($54,127.93).

On Wednesday, October 24th, Nicholas Politis bought 9,000 shares of AP Eagers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.70 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,327.00 ($49,168.09).

On Wednesday, October 17th, Nicholas Politis bought 12,000 shares of AP Eagers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.63 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,608.00 ($64,970.21).

ASX APE traded up A$0.11 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$6.86 ($4.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,135 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.48.

AP Eagers Company Profile

A.P. Eagers Limited owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. It sells new and used motor vehicles; distributes and sells parts, accessories, and car care products; provides vehicle brokerage, maintenance, and repair services; offers extended warranties; facilitates finance and leasing of motor vehicles; vehicle protection and other aftermarket products; and owns property and investments.

