Insider Buying: Cerecor Inc (CERC) Major Shareholder Buys 77,803 Shares of Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 77,803 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $273,088.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 50,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $179,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 49,100 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $177,251.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 31,314 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $120,558.90.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 5,986 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $23,465.12.

On Monday, October 29th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 107,800 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $425,810.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 125,800 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $519,554.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 29,600 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $128,464.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 20,400 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $94,656.00.

Shares of CERC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.52. 315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,671. Cerecor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $144.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CERC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cerecor from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerecor by 630.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

