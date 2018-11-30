Insider Buying: Future plc (FUTR) Insider Acquires 26,796 Shares of Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Maddick acquired 26,796 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.73) per share, for a total transaction of £137,999.40 ($180,320.66).

Zillah Byng-Maddick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Zillah Byng-Maddick sold 13,050 shares of Future stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 536 ($7.00), for a total transaction of £69,948 ($91,399.45).

On Friday, November 23rd, Zillah Byng-Maddick acquired 235,608 shares of Future stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £1,201,600.80 ($1,570,104.27).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 570 ($7.45) on Friday. Future plc has a 12 month low of GBX 168 ($2.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 430 ($5.62).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUTR. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.97) price target on the stock.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes consumer magazines and Websites in the areas of technology, games and entertainment, music, knowledge, creative and photography, and field sports and home interest in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. It provides technology under the TechRadar, T3, TheRadar, Gizmodo UK, Lifehacker UK, ITProPortal, Mobile Industry Awards, MacFormat, Maximum PC, Linux Format, and MacLife brands; games and entertainment under the GamesRadar+, PC Gamer, Kotaku UK, Golden Joysticks, Official PlayStation, SFX, Total Film, Official Xbox, GamesTM, and Edge brands; and creative and photography under the CreativeBloq, DigitalCameraWorld, The Photography Show, Generate conferences, Digital Camera, N-Photo, PhotoPlus, Digital Photographer, Computer Arts, Net, ImagineFX, and Photoshop Creative brands.

