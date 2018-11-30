Insider Buying: George Weston Limited (WN) Insider Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) insider Rashid Wasti purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$95.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,845.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Rashid Wasti purchased 500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$94.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,430.00.

On Thursday, November 22nd, Rashid Wasti purchased 600 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$94.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,418.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Rashid Wasti purchased 150 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$98.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,796.00.

On Friday, September 7th, Rashid Wasti purchased 100 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$98.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,859.00.

TSE:WN traded down C$1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 369,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.84. George Weston Limited has a 1-year low of C$89.02 and a 1-year high of C$112.08.

WN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$119.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$135.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$129.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$113.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company's Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, flatbreads, rye bread, tortillas, doughnuts, cakes, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience stores, food service distributors, and outlets.

