Insider Buying: Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (INNT) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) CEO Christopher P. Prior purchased 5,000 shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $13,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INNT traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.61. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,521. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Analysts predict that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 387.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 257,730 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $674,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 110.8% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,183,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 301,142 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

