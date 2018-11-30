Insider Buying: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) Chairman Acquires 968 Shares of Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Chairman Robert C. Abernethy purchased 968 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $28,072.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 165,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,786. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PEBK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778. The company has a market capitalization of $171.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.41. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural loans.

