School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) VP Kevin L. Baehler purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $18,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SCOO remained flat at $$9.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,742. School Specialty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get School Specialty alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded School Specialty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th.

WARNING: “Insider Buying: School Specialty, Inc. (SCOO) VP Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/insider-buying-school-specialty-inc-scoo-vp-purchases-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

About School Specialty

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes supplies, furniture, technology products, supplemental learning products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. The company's Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, planning and development products, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; supplemental learning materials, teaching resources, special needs and education products, early childhood offerings, classroom technology, planning and student development, and school health and furniture; and project management and design services for school refurbishment and new construction projects.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for School Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for School Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.