Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) Director Sells 9,264 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $45,486.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AKTS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. 191,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,829. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 52,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 639.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 86,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 75,133 shares during the period. 13.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

