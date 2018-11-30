Insider Selling: AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 13th, Steve Valenzuela sold 11,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $527,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Thursday, November 8th, Steve Valenzuela sold 15,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $731,550.00.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,250. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.67.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. AlarmCom had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.39%. The business had revenue of $111.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALRM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AlarmCom to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AlarmCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 202.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in AlarmCom by 583.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AlarmCom during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in AlarmCom during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AlarmCom during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

