Insider Selling: Albemarle Co. (ALB) EVP Sells 3,100 Shares of Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $299,274.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,288.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $138.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Albemarle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 41,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Albemarle by 9.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Albemarle by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 7.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Albemarle by 15.0% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

