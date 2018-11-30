Insider Selling: CVS Health Corp (CVS) CFO Sells 25,159 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $2,015,990.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403 shares in the company, valued at $32,292.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,920,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,587. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 13,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

