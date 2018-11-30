Insider Selling: Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) CFO Sheila Mae Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $31,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at $160,660.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:DAKT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 1.01. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.11.
Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Daktronics had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $172.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Singular Research cut their price target on shares of Daktronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Daktronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Daktronics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daktronics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,220,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,431,000 after buying an additional 373,936 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Daktronics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Daktronics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 166,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.
Daktronics Company Profile
Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.
