Insider Selling: Enerflex Ltd (EFX) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) Director Stephen James Savidant sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.46, for a total value of C$49,380.00.

Stephen James Savidant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 26th, Stephen James Savidant sold 3,500 shares of Enerflex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total value of C$59,815.00.

EFX stock opened at C$16.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53. Enerflex Ltd has a 12-month low of C$13.55 and a 12-month high of C$18.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enerflex from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Enerflex from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enerflex from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enerflex from C$21.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.42.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions.

