Insider Selling: HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) SVP Sells $112,093.69 in Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) SVP Greg D. Aunan sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $112,093.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,442.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HMSY shares. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HMS from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,045,000 after buying an additional 216,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 7.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in HMS by 45.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,542,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 482,126 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HMS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 861,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in HMS during the third quarter worth about $692,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

