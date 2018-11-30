Insider Selling: Inphi Co. (IPHI) Director Sells $125,667.40 in Stock

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Director Sam Srinivasan sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $125,667.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IPHI stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 1.25. Inphi Co. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. Inphi’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Inphi by 186.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Inphi during the third quarter worth $115,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Inphi by 118.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Inphi during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Inphi during the second quarter worth $216,000.

IPHI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Inphi from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Inphi from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

