Insider Selling: iRobot Co. (IRBT) CEO Sells 63,070 Shares of Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) CEO Colin M. Angle sold 63,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $5,682,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,561,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $95.40. 556,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $118.75.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.64. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,579,000 after purchasing an additional 450,642 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 69,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,077,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Sidoti lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/30/insider-selling-irobot-co-irbt-ceo-sells-63070-shares-of-stock.html.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.