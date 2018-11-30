Insider Selling: Jtc Plc (JTC) Insider Sells 46,800 Shares of Stock

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) insider Martin Fotheringham sold 46,800 shares of JTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.16), for a total transaction of £148,824 ($194,464.92).

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Friday.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

